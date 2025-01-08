‘Pushpa 2’ reloaded version delayed

A day after announcing plans to release the ‘Pushpa 2’ reloaded version, the makers of the hit film have revealed that the release date has been delayed.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, opened in theatres on December 5 and soon became a hit at the box office.

Mythri Movie Makers had said that the reloaded version, featuring 20 minutes of new footage, would arrive in theatres on January 11.

“#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from January 11. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY!” they wrote in the caption of their Instagram post.

However, they have now announced that the release date has been delayed due to ‘technical issues’ in processing the footage.

“Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2 The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theaters from 17th January instead of 11th January as planned earlier. Happy Sankranthi, everyone! The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments. The wildfire gets more fiery,” Mythri Movie Makers wrote in a post on X.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2’ has emerged as the biggest film of 2024, surpassing the INR1800 crore mark worldwide.

The film also became the first dubbed version to join the INR800 crore club in Hindi.

Allu Arjun reprises his titular role as Pushpa Raj in ‘Pushpa 2’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli while Fahadh Faasil stars in the film as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.