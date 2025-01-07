‘Pushpa 2’ reloaded version with extra scenes set for release

The makers of ‘Pushpa 2,’ starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, have announced releasing a reloaded version of the film with extra footage.

Released on December 5, the film has recently broken the record of box office giant ‘Baahubali 2’ to become the highest-grossing film.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ has minted INR1,831 crore in worldwide earnings, dethroning ‘Baahubali 2’ from the top spot.

Amid its massive success at the box office, the makers of the film have announced their plans to release a reloaded version which will include extra scenes of around 20 minutes.

In an Instagram post, the ‘Pushpa 2’ makers revealed that the movie would feature 20 minutes of new footage.

“#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from January 11. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY!” they wrote in the caption of their Instagram post.

‘Pushpa 2,’ a sequel to 2021’s ‘Pusha,’ sees Allu Arjun reprising his titular role alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

While the first title shows the titular character’s rise from being a daily wage worker to becoming the kingpin of a crime syndicate, ‘Pushpa 2’ revolves around his ambitions to expand his empire and the challenges he faces along the way.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the film, has confirmed its two-month theatrical run.

Last month, the production house issued a clarification following rumours that ‘Pushpa 2’ will soon arrive at the OTT platform.

Reacting to the rumours, Mythri Movie Makers wrote in a statement, “It won’t be on any OTT before 56 days! It’s #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide.”