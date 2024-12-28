‘Pushpa’ premiere stampede case: Allu Arjun appears before court virtually

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun appeared before the court virtually, for his bail hearing in the Sandhya theatre stampede case, during the premiere of his film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

For the unversed, actor Allu Arjun was taken into custody, by the Chikkadapally police of Hyderabad, on December 13, in connection with the death of a woman during the fatal stampede at his film ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere, at Sandhya Theatre. He was sent on a 14-day remand by Nampally court, however, was soon granted a four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court and was released from the jail the next day.

As his 14-day remand ended on Friday, December 27, Arjun appeared virtually before the Nampally court, citing security reasons, for the hearing of his bail plea.

According to the details, the actor also filed a regular bail petition in the court, which has been posted for hearing on December 30.

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Notably, Arjun’s surprise visit to the screening event earlier this month, triggered a massive crowd of fans at the venue, resulting in a stampede-like situation. During the panic situation, a woman named Revathi and her son Sri Tej lost consciousness, and she was declared dead upon arrival at the Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital.

The superstar as well as the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ have extended financial assistance to the victim’s family, as her injured son receives treatment at a private hospital.

