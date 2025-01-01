Rajab moon sighted in Pakistan, Shab-e-Meraj to be observed This day

ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the Rajab moon has been sighted in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Islamic month of the Rajab 1446 AH will start tomorrow January 2, 2025 (Thursday).

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement, following the zonal moon sighting committee session at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad.

He said that the weather remained cloudy in most parts of the country while in some areas the sky was clear.

The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs has also issued a notification in this regard.

Moreover, Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on January 28, 2025 on Tuesday. Muslims across the world including Pakistan will observe Shab-e-Meraj with religious sanctity and fervor.

The believers will offer special prayers at mosques to seek the mercy and forgiveness of Allah (SWT). The religious clerics would discuss the incident of Meraj and highlight its importance in the teachings of Islam.

Special prayers and Mahafil will be held in Mosques and other places to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Mehfil-e-Naats will be organized in various mosques after the Isha prayers.

The life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are also highlighted in various sermons and religious programs at television channels.

Houses, buildings and streets would be decorated with buntings, candles and colourful lights to celebrate the occasion.

The Muslims observe Shab-e-Mairaj every year on the 27th of the lunar month of Rajab-ul-Murajab.

The word Meraj is derived from the Arabic word Urooj, which means ascension.

The holy Prophet (PBUH) visited the highest heaven one night to meet Allah (SWT). Five daily prayers were made compulsory during that night.