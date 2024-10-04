After Samantha, Rakul Preet Singh calls out Telangana minister for using her name in political battles

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another South cinema diva Rakul Preet Singh has called out Congress leader and Telangana minister, Konda Surekha, for using her name to gain political mileage.

Konda Surekha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, sparked a major controversy when she dragged actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to criticize fellow politician KT Rama Rao, of Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Several top stars of South cinema came out in support of the ‘Kushi’ actor, calling out the Telangana minister on her baseless and inappropriate comments.

Apart from Samantha, the Telangana minister also named actor Rakul Preet Singh in her statement, when she alleged that KTR is responsible for why many female stars leave the industry to get married early.

“The reason for injustice to Samantha is KTR. Two to three heroines have also got married early due to drug cases. Rakul Preet got married and other two to three heroines as well,” she said while speaking to the media.

Responding to the politician, Singh, who started her cinema journey in Tollywood, stated in her social media post, “Telugu Film Industry is known worldwide for its creativity and professionalism. I’ve had a great journey in this beautiful industry and still very much connected.”

“It pains to hear such baseless and vicious rumours being spread about the women of this fraternity. What’s more disheartening is the fact that this is being done by another woman who’s supposedly in a very responsible position,” she added. “For the sake of dignity, we choose to remain silent but it is misconstrued as our weakness.” “I am absolutely apolitical and have nothing to do with any person/political party, whatsoever. I urge to stop using my name in a malicious way to gain political mileage,” she firmly noted.

“Artists and creative personalities should be kept out of political slugfest and their names should not be used to grab headlines by linking them with fictitious stories,” concluded the ‘Runway 34’ actor.