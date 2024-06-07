Raveena Tandon breaks silence on the Mumbai mob attack

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon finally breaks the silence on being attacked by a mob in Mumbai’s Bandra, after receiving a clean chit in the case.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was attacked by a mob, outside her house in Bandra, over the past weekend. The crowd alleged the actor’s driver of rash driving and also claimed that she came out of her car in a drunken state to defend her driver.

However, the Bollywood celebrity as well as her driver, have now received a clean chit in the case, and police confirmed that the latter was not driving rashly and was only reversing the car to park outside the bungalow when the said group of people came to fight with him.

The officials also confirmed that neither the actor nor her driver was intoxicated as claimed in the complaint.

After getting a clean chit in the matter, Tandon took to her Instagram stories with a long note to address the entire event and condemned the ‘violence and hooliganism’.

“Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief and support! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now,” she wrote initially. In a following note, Tandon penned, “In a world where public scrutiny is relentless, it is essential to remember that women achievers are human too. Disparaging them solely for their fame is unfair and harmful. This increasing violence against women and children world over needs to be addressed urgently. It’s time we stand united against violence and hooliganism.”

