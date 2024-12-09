Rekha makes rare comment on Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha has made a rare comment on her working experience with superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

In her recent appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ the actress reflected on her professional career and her costars along the way.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan starred together in the 1979 film ‘Suhaag,’ garnering praise from the audience for their chemistry.

During the show, the Bollywood actress was asked about her preparation to play dandiya with her costar.

“In the movie Suhaag, you played dandiya so well. Even though you are a South Indian, you played the Gujarati dandiya so well. It didn’t feel like you were not a Gujarati. How did you manage it?” a fan asked Rekha.

Responding to the question, the Bollywood actress, without mentioning Amitabh Bachchan, said that she had to perform well as she was playing a big star.

“Ye sochiye ke jinke saath main Dhandiya khel rahi thi, wo kya shaks hai. Acha nahi khelungi toh kya karungi? (Think about this, the personality of the person I was performing dandiya with. I obviously had to do a good job),” she added.

“Dandiya aati ya na aati ho, saamna aise aadmi-shaqs aa jaata hai toh khud hi har angh angh theerakhne lagta hai. (Even I didn’t know how to play dandiya, when he stood in front of me, I would just start dancing),” Rekha said.

The actress also hinted that she is a fan of Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ by revealing Kapil Sharma’s mother’s interaction with Bachchan during one of the episodes.

“Mujhse pucheye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai (Ask me anything; I remember every dialogue),” she quipped.

It is worth noting here that the two veteran Bollywood actors shared the screen in several iconic films, including ‘Do Anjaane,’ ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar,’ ‘Mr. Natwarlal,’ and ‘Alaap.’

While Amitabh Bachchan continues to work in the film industry, Rekha has distanced herself from the limelight and occasionally makes appearances in films.