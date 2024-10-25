Rhea Chakraborty gets relief in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty got a big relief in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case as the Supreme Court of India dismissed CBI’s plea, against the cancellation of the lookout circulars of her and her family.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bureau of Immigration and Maharashtra state government, challenging the previous ruling of the Bombay High Court, against the look-out-circulars (LOCs) of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their parents, Sandhya and Lt. Col Indrajit Chakraborty (retd), in connection with the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, reported the Indian news agencies.

According to the details, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan observed that the petition was ‘frivolous’ and was filed because of the ‘high profile’ of the accused.

It is worth noting here that Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship when the ‘Chhichhore’ actor committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, while living alone during the lockdown.

Following his untimely demise, Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR accusing Chakraborty of ‘abetment to suicide’ and ‘money laundering’. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau later and was in jail for almost a month, before Bombay High Court granted her bail, citing no criminal antecedents.

The lookout circulars of the family were issued in the same year, however, Bombay HC quashed the orders earlier this year, stating insufficient reasoning.