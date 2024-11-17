Robbers snatch 35 iPhones from trader in Karachi

KARACHI: A trader carrying 35 iPhones from the Saddar Mobile Market was robbed near the Water Pump area of Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting, the president of the Electronics Market Association.

As per details, Muhammad Rizwan Irfan, President of the Electronics Market Association, the robbers made off with mobile phones worth over 6 million rupees from a trader who was going to Rahim Yar Khan after buying 35 iPhones.

The victim, who was traveling from Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan with the phones, fell prey to robbers near Water Pump area.

Irfan said the recent snatching marks over 15 similar incidents involving traders, raising concerns about safety.

A case regarding the incident is being registered at the Samanabad Police Station, he confirmed.

This is not the first incident of mobile snatching from traders in the port city. Earlier this year, robbers looted the cash and box-packed mobile phones from a shop located in the Z-2 area of Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light in which the armed bandits can be seen arriving at the shop in the guise of customers and looted the cash, and goods worth millions.

During the robbery, a culprit on the other side of the counter can be seen engaged in a ‘friendly’ conversation with the shop owner.