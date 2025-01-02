Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for final Test at SCG: report

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to be rested for the fifth and final AUS v IND Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who led India to victory in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth, will serve as stand-in captain, Indian media outlets reported.

Reports said that Rohit Sharma decided to opt out of the SCG Test and informed coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who have agreed to make changes to the team for the final AUS v IND Test.

According to reports, Gambhir had long and intense conversations with Jasprit Bumrah during India’s net session ahead of the final Test in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is reportedly set to replace Rohit Sharma in the Playing 11 for the SCG Test and will bat at No. 3 while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the inning.

Wicketkeeping batter Rishabh Pant will retain his spot in the team, however, Prasidh Krishna will come in place of injured Akash Deep.

Speculations intensified about Rohit Sharma’s participation in the all-important final AUS v IND Test after Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm the Indian skipper’s place in the team.

When asked about the final Playing 11 and Sharma’s place in it, Gautam Gambhir remained non-committal, saying “Everything is fine with Rohit. We are going to have a look at the wicket and announce the playing 11 tomorrow.”

It is worth noting here that the fifth and final AUS v IND Test is scheduled for January 3-7 in Sydney, with both sides still in the race to take home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will need to win the game to retain the trophy while any result other than a loss will help Australia take the trophy home.