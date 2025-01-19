Rohit Sharma makes bold statement about Champions Trophy 2025

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has issued a bold statement about his ambitions for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan, the defending champions, will host the eight-team tournament in the February-March window this year.

Ahead of the tournament, Rohit Sharma has opened up on his ambitions to lift the Champions Trophy 2025 title.

During the Golden Jubilee anniversary celebrations of Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the Indian captain expressed his resolve to bring the trophy to the venue after winning the tournament.

“We will try our best. I’m sure that the wishes of 140 crore Indians will be behind us when we land in Dubai for the Champions Trophy. We will try to do well and bring the Champions Trophy 2025 to the Wankhede Stadium (once we win),” Rohit Sharma said.

It is worth noting here that India, led by Virat Kohli, entered the Champions Trophy 2017 edition as defending champions, having won the 2013 edition under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

However, they were defeated by arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

In the upcoming edition, India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

The side will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh on February 20.

They will then face Pakistan in the high-voltage clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. Their last group-stage game is scheduled against New Zealand.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.