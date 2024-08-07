Rohit Sharma opens up on India’s historic loss to Sri Lanka

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on the historic series loss to Sri Lanka after they were thrashed in the third ODI on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka beat India by 110 runs to claim a historic series win at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The hosts won the three-match ODI series 2-0, their first ODI series win after 27 years. Sri Lanka last beat India in a bilateral ODI series in August 1997.

Reacting to a question on India’s alleged complacency in the series, Rohit Sharma said that his side will give their best when he is the captain of the team.

“It is a joke. When you are playing for India, there is no complacency. And, as far as I am here captaining the team, it’s not going to be the case. You come out here trying to win every game,” the Indian captain added.

He acknowledged that the hosts outplayed the visitors throughout the series on the back of all-rounder performances.

“Yeah, we were outplayed throughout the series. You’ve got to give credit where it is due. Sri Lanka played better than us,” Sharma said.

Sri Lanka played the ODI series with a spin-heavy attack with most wickets claimed by the hosts’ spinners.

When asked if the struggles against the spin were a matter of concern, Rohit Sharma said that it was something the Indian side needed to look at.

“[It was] definitely something that we were put under pressure throughout the series with,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka’s spinner Jeffrey Vandersay bagged eight wickets in two matches, while Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka picked up seven and six wickets, respectively, in three matches each.

