Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman wish a team-up with Spider-Man

“Deadpool & Wolverine” actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have expressed their wish to team up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

The two Hollywood stars sat down with Marvel Thailand where they discussed their characters in the Marvel universe and their favourite superheroes they would like to partner with.

Discussing the journey and aspiration of his character, Ryan Reyolds said that he would love for Deadpool to team up with Spider-Man.

“Deadpool is part of his storyline, he wants to matter, so badly wants to be an Avenger, a part of the team. And he just can’t quite get there, as Wolverine is everything I wish I was. He’s a legend, he matters, he saves people, and he has done hero stuff, but I have to pick one, I’d love to play with Spider-Man,” Reynolds said.

Hugh Jackman was in agreement with his co-star as he called Tom Holland great and cool.

The “Logan” actor humorously added, “He’s so cool. That would be great. And he’s young, we could pile on him and abuse him.”

Their statement came amid rumours that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man might appear in a cameo role in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ after the second trailer of the Marvel movie showed Deadpool mimicking Spider-Man shooting webs from his wrists.

'Absolute blast' to 'mediocre best': 'Deadpool & Wolverine' draws mixed first reactions

Marvel’s latest superhero film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, opened to polarising reviews from critics and the guest audience of the world premiere.

The much-awaited world premiere of the superhero threequel, helmed by Shawn Levy, was held in New York City on July 22, attended by film critics and a guest audience.

The attendees turned to social media with the initial reviews of the title, ranging from ‘mediocre best’ to ‘absolute blast’.

While some crowned the title as the ‘funniest MCU movie to date’, others were left not impressed at all, as one wrote, “It’s honestly so bad i was in disbelief.”