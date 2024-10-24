web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 24, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Saheefa Jabbar is expecting her first child?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak breaks the silence on her ‘pregnancy reveal’ picture post on Instagram.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Hours after sharing a supposed ‘pregnancy reveal’ picture post on the social site Instagram, actor Saheefa Jabbar clarified that she is not a mommy-to-be and the picture is only a BTS from the shoot of her next drama.

In a video message on her stories, Khattak said, “I cannot believe that this is even happening. I am in the middle of the scene and this is hilarious [hinting that the bump is a part of her on-screen look].”

“I am enjoying this and I will not take it down until evening or maybe night. I’m going to record the entire thing whatever goes on,” she added. “I can’t believe I’ve gotten so many comments and my WhatsApp is just flooding right now.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“My husband is sleeping right now and he would be shocked,” concluded the Log Kya Kahenge’ actor.

Also Read: Saheefa Jabbar Khattak comes out in support of Amar Khan against trolls

For the unversed, Khattak had posted a photo of herself, dressed in a pink dress, and she gently held her fake baby bump in the click, which made her fans and even close friends believe that the actor is expecting her first child.

Notably, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak married her beau Khawaja Khizer Hussain in 2018.

Speaking of her work front, Khattak has proven her mettle with solid performances in many acclaimed serials including ‘Beti’, ‘Bhool’ and ‘Log Kya Kahenge’.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.