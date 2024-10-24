Saheefa Jabbar is expecting her first child?

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak breaks the silence on her ‘pregnancy reveal’ picture post on Instagram.

Hours after sharing a supposed ‘pregnancy reveal’ picture post on the social site Instagram, actor Saheefa Jabbar clarified that she is not a mommy-to-be and the picture is only a BTS from the shoot of her next drama.

In a video message on her stories, Khattak said, “I cannot believe that this is even happening. I am in the middle of the scene and this is hilarious [hinting that the bump is a part of her on-screen look].”

“I am enjoying this and I will not take it down until evening or maybe night. I’m going to record the entire thing whatever goes on,” she added. “I can’t believe I’ve gotten so many comments and my WhatsApp is just flooding right now.”

“My husband is sleeping right now and he would be shocked,” concluded the ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ actor.

For the unversed, Khattak had posted a photo of herself, dressed in a pink dress, and she gently held her fake baby bump in the click, which made her fans and even close friends believe that the actor is expecting her first child.

Notably, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak married her beau Khawaja Khizer Hussain in 2018.

Speaking of her work front, Khattak has proven her mettle with solid performances in many acclaimed serials including ‘Beti’, ‘Bhool’ and ‘Log Kya Kahenge’.