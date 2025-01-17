Saif Ali Khan tried to protect family during attack

More alarming details have emerged about the attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

According to sources close to SCREEN, the attack took place in the room of Saif and Kareena’s children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor was also at home during the incident.

Upon spotting the intruder, Saif confronted the burglar head-on to protect his family. In his attempt to safeguard them, he was attacked by the thief with a knife.

The incident, which occurred in the children’s room, involved a confrontation between Saif and the intruder that left the actor with multiple knife wounds.

The intruder, reportedly bypassing the building’s security systems, entered the apartment by scaling 12 floors through the shaft, according to Mumbai crime branch officials.

He first encountered the house staff in the maid quarters at the rear of the house, engaging in an argument before being temporarily overpowered and locked in the children’s room. However, the burglar managed to escape.

Saif Ali Khan, who was at home with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children, confronted the burglar to protect his family. During the struggle, Saif sustained six injuries, including: Two deep cuts, one dangerously close to his spine, a minor neck wound and three superficial injuries.

Saif’s son from his previous marriage, Ibrahim Ali Khan, played a crucial role during the aftermath. Upon hearing about the attack, Ibrahim rushed to the scene and transported his injured father to Lilavati Hospital.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of the hospital, confirmed that Saif underwent neurosurgery to address his injuries and is now recovering. Plastic surgery is also being performed to treat wounds.

The back safety wall of the residence is reportedly not high enough, making it easy to climb.

Only one watchman was on duty during the incident.

No CCTV footage captured the intruder in the lift or main lobby, further indicating the use of unconventional entry points.

“There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.”