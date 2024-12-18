Saim Ayub breaks legendary batter’s record in first South Africa ODI

Pakistan opening batter Saim Ayub scripted history as he broke legendary West Indian batter Brian Lara’s 31-year-old record with his ton in the first PAK v SA ODI.

The left-handed batter scored a match-winning ton to help Pakistan defeat South Africa in the first game of the three-match ODI series.

Sami Ayub remained the top scorer for the tourists as he scored 109 off 119 deliveries, with the help of 10 fours and three sixes in the first PAK v SA game.

The 22-year-old Pakistan batter became the youngest player to score a century against South Africa in ODIs while chasing.

He surpassed West Indian legendary batter Brian Lara who scored a ton at the age of 23 in a chase against South Africa.

The Pakistan batter also became the youngest batter to score a century in South Africa while chasing after surpassing former Proteas’ wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock, who scored his maiden hundred against England in 2016 at the age of 23 Years and 48 Days.

Youngest to score an ODI century against South Africa while chasing

Player Age Year

Saim Ayub 22 Years, 207 Days 2024

Brian Lara 23 Years, 297 Days 1993

AC Parore 23 Years, 322 Days 1994

T Taibu 24 Years, 104 Days 2007

Kevin Pietersen 24 Years, 227 Days 2005

A day earlier, Saim Ayub’s ton and vice-captain Salman Agha’s all-round performance helped Pakistan beat South Africa in the first PAK v SA ODI in Paarl.

Chasing 240, Pakistan achieved the target in 49.3 overs to thrash the hosts by three wickets.

Pakistan and South Africa will play the second ODI in Cape Town on December 19 while the third PAK v SA game is scheduled for December 22.