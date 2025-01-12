Kangana opens up about Salman Khan – What’s really going on?

Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind and sharing candid opinions about the film industry and its stars. Recently, she opened up about her relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, calling him a “good friend.”

She revealed that although there have been many chances to collaborate with Salman Khan in the past, none of them have worked out so far. However, Kangana made it clear that there is still a possibility for them to work together in the future.

In an interview with News18, Kangana shared, “Salman Khan is a good friend of mine, and we’ve had many opportunities to collaborate. But somehow, it just never happened. Let’s see what the future holds.”

Kangana also recalled that Salman Khan had offered her significant roles in blockbuster films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, but she turned them down at the time.

Kangana Ranaut claimed that Salman Khan had offered her a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, but she didn’t think it was suitable. Later, he offered her a part in Sultan, but Kangana turned that down too. Salman even joked, ‘What more can I offer you now?’, claims Kangana

Despite turning down these roles, Kangana had nothing but praise for Salman Khan, saying that he has always been kind and supportive toward her.

She shared a heartwarming story of how Salman sent a friend to watch her film Emergency, expressing his excitement about it. “Salman is really nice. He called me afterward to say, ‘It’s a nice film.’ I joked with him, saying, ‘So you’ve heard the news but haven’t watched the film yet?’ That’s the kind of friendship we have.”