Sanghar: Artificial leg for mutilated camel to be manufactured in Pakistan  

KARACHI: An artificial leg for the mutilated camel, who was shifted to Karachi from Sanghar for treatment, would be both manufactured and fitted entirely within Pakistan.

The camel is under the care of CDRS Benji, a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Karachi.

Bioniks Pakistan, a prosthetics manufacturing company, will manufacture the artificial leg in collaboration with the Livestock Department.

A team of doctors and engineers visited the animal shelter and examined the camel’s injury.

Dr Hizbullah Bhutto, a veterinarian, stated that Bioniks Pakistan has expertise in creating prosthetic limbs for humans and will now manufacture a prosthetic leg for the camel.

The camel’s injury has been assessed, and the team has determined that a prosthetic leg cannot be fitted until the wound is fully healed. Once the camel’s wound is fully recovered, the process of manufacturing the prosthetic leg will begin.

The NGO management also expressed their gratitude to the Department of Livestock and Bioniks Pakistan for their support in the treatment of the wounded camel’s leg.

At least six individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal amputation of a camel’s leg in the Mundh Jamrao area of Sindh’s Sanghar district.

The incident, which occurred on 14 June, sparked widespread outrage and condemnation after footage of the act surfaced on social media.

The camel had wandered into an agricultural field, inciting the landlord and his employees to react violently. Reports indicate that the group tortured the animal before using a sharp tool to sever its leg.

Owner accuses police of protecting ‘real culprit’

Soomer Faqeer, the owner of the camel, accused the police of protecting landlord Ghulam Rasool Shar which he claimed was the ‘real culprit’ of the incident.

In a statement, he said the police refused to file a case against the accused Ghulam Rasool Shar and his accomplices, instead registering a case against unknown individuals. Moreover, he said the arrested suspects are not his criminals.

According to Faqeer, the police have registered their own FIR and refused to provide him with its copy. He expressed frustration with the police’s handling of the case and demands justice for the camel.