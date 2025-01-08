Saudi Arabia latest update on Iqama renewal – January 2025

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia made an important announcement to facilitate expats for the renewal of Iqama in January 2025.

The Saudi authorities have just announced that dependents of expatriates and house workers can now extend their Iqama even if they are not physically present in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced that dependents of expatriates and domestic workers located outside Saudi Arabia can now renew their residency permits (Iqama) through the online platforms of Absher and Muqeem.

This update is also going to allow residents outside the Kingdom to extend the period of their single or multiple exit and re-entry visas, which is a huge convenience.

The Jawazat noted that beneficiaries can access these services through the Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform Absher and the Muqeem Portal after paying the service fees as stipulated by regulations.

Meanwhile, the Saudi government has announced a revised fee structure for various services including Iqama offered to establishments. The updates were shared by the Absher Business platform, which operates under the Ministry of Interior.

The new fee structure includes charges for seven key services, such as the renewal of residence permits, known as Iqama, and visa-related processes.

Key Fees Announced