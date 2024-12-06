Supreme Court to hear PTI founder’s plea for judicial commission on May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD: The Constitutional Bench will hear a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, seeking formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin, will hear a petition on December 10 regarding the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident.

Imran Khan had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into the May 9 incident. Additionally, the PTI founder has also requested that the Supreme Court declare the trial by the civilian military court as null and void.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Bench will also hear a petition, seeking formation of a judicial commission to investigate the allegations of rigging in the February 8 general elections.

A seven-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin will take up the plea filed by a citizen named Qayyum Khan on December 12.

The citizens had approached the court against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and others over allegations of rigging.

The petitioner requested the court to order the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the allegations of rigging in the 2024 elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sher Afzal Marwat and others have also filed similar petitions against electoral ‘rigging’.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.