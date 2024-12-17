‘Scream 7’ ropes in first member from franchise’s Core Four

While Hollywood actress Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are not returning for ‘Scream 7’, Mason Gooding from the franchise’s Core Four is set to reprise his role for the upcoming title.

The actor has agreed to reprise his role as Chad Meeks-Martin for the upcoming instalment of the horror franchise, according to a report by Variety.

However, the fourth member of the Core Four Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Chad’s sister Mindy, has not officially signed on ‘Scream 7.’

The news about the casting of Mason Gooding comes amid several hiccups leading to the movie’s development as it faced production delays, creative overhauls and cast shakeups.

“If it could make money, I guarantee, they’re making it. It’s all about keeping up with what feels like is the best movie for the fans. ‘Scream’ doesn’t exist without the people who enjoy is as much as they do. … If people want it, they will certainly try their best to see it happen,” the Hollywood actor said earlier this year.

‘Scream 7’ is directed by Kevin Williamson after filmmaker Christopher Landon exited the project.

Meanwhile, the new cast members of ‘Scream 7’ include Isabel May as the daughter of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott as well as McKenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Asa Germann.

It is worth noting here that Hollywood actresses Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who featured in the first two movies of the ‘Scream’ reboot, are not returning for the seventh movie.

Melissa Barrera was sacked last year after she shared social media posts in support of Palestine.

Soon after, reports emerged that Jenna Ortega also declined to return for ‘Scream 7’ owing to a scheduling conflict.

‘Scream 7’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 27, 2026.