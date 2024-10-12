Section 144 imposed in Punjab

LAHORE: The Home Ministry has imposed section 144 in five districts of Punjab for three days, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the notification stated that there will be a blanket ban on all kinds of political gatherings, sit-ins and rallies in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzzafargarh, Rajanpur and Kot Addu districts during the period.

Moreover, the ban will imposed with immediate effect and will last till October 15 to ensure security as public gathering becomes soft target of miscreants.

The development came at the time when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced another protest demonstration at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, the day when Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set to kick-off.

The announcement was made after PTI’s political committee meeting. Sheikh Waqas Akram, the party’s central information secretary, posted on X that a ‘powerful’ protest would be held on October 15 at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

He also announced that the PTI’s protests in Punjab have been called off. Sheikh Waqas Akram also called for the release of PTI workers, leaders, and MPAs detained in Punjab.

The PTI demanded an end to ‘unlawful’ raids and arrests by the federal and Punjab governments. The PTI central information secretary said that the PTI chairman’s life is under threat due to the government’s actions, which have ‘stripped’ him of basic human rights.

Sheikh Waqas Akram also accused the government of oppression and violence, stating that they will not back down.