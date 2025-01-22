Dunki actor hospitalised due to severe kidney ailment

Actor Varun Kulkarni, who is known for sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the much-anticipated film Dunki, is currently hospitalised in Mumbai due to a severe kidney ailment.

The actor, who also appeared in the hit OTT series Scam 1992 and The Family Man, has been facing serious health challenges. On Tuesday, Varun Kulkarni’s close friend and fellow actor, Roshan Shetty, shared an update about Varun’s condition on Instagram.

In his post, Roshan shared pictures of Varun Kulkarni resting in a hospital bed and explained that Varun requires dialysis 2–3 times a week, in addition to frequent medical care and emergency hospital visits.

Roshan mentioned that just two days ago, Varun Kulkarni had to be rushed to the hospital for an urgent dialysis session. Despite their previous efforts to raise funds for Varun’s treatment, the costs continue to climb, leaving the actor in a tough spot.

Roshan also pointed out the financial struggles that many artists face, especially when dealing with serious health issues, adding that Varun now needs support more than ever.

Varun Kulkarni’s role in Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal has drawn attention to his acting talent, but at this moment, he needs the support of his friends, family, and well-wishers.

Roshan urged people to lend a hand in whatever way they can—whether by donating or simply sharing the message—to help Varun cover his hospital expenses. He emphasized that even small contributions could make a big difference in Varun’s recovery and future.

The actor’s appearance in Dunki, where he worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal, has already earned him recognition, and his supporters are hoping he will soon be well enough to return to his passion for acting. Roshan Shetty concluded his message by saying, “Let’s come together to help Varun get back on stage, where he belongs.”