Shahid Afridi criticizes Shaheen’s removal as captian

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi has once again voiced his criticism regarding the decision to remove Shaheen Afridi as captain after just one series, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the ‘Main Hoon Karachi’ session at the International Urdu Conference, Afridi stated that Shaheen deserved more time to prove his leadership abilities. He questioned the haste in appointing Shaheen as captain, suggesting that the decision was premature.

Afridi also expressed his preference for wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as the next captain after Babar Azam. He raised concerns about the impact of frequent changes at the top, indicating that everything seems to change with each new chairman.

The former cricketer also expressed confidence in emerging talents within the team, praising young players like Saim Ayub for their potential to excel across all formats. Afridi spoke highly of Aamir Jamal, suggesting he could fulfill the all-rounder role akin to Abdul Razzaq for Pakistan.

Afridi emphasized the importance of players focusing on their performance rather than their social media presence, which he believes is crucial for their development.

Regarding international cricket, Afridi commented on the current stance of the International Cricket Council (ICC), urging the governing body to prioritize the sport over financial interests. He also discussed the ongoing situation with India, stating that if they do not participate in ICC events, Pakistan should reciprocate by not travelling there.

