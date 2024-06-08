PAK vs IND: Shaheen Afridi gets unusual request from Indian fans

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi recently interacted with Indian cricket fans in New York ahead of the blockbuster T20 World Cup 2024 clash between Pakistan and India on June 9.

Pakistan and India will face off in the blockbuster Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Stadium on June 9.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, a video of Shaheeb Shah Afridi interacting with Indian fans went viral on social media. The star pacer can be seen sitting with fans and indulging in a friendly conversation.

The group of fans, who came all the way from Vancouver (Canada) specially for the marquee clash, even joked with Afridi to take it easy on the Indian batters when they face clash on the ground on Sunday.

“Specially Vancouver se aaye hai match dekhne (we have come from Vancouver to watch the match). Achi bowling nahi karni hai (don’t bowl well vs India),” a Sikh fan urged Afridi which made everyone burst out in laughter.

“Rohit and Virat ko apne ache dost samjho (think of Rohit and Virat as your friends),” another fan in the group joked.

The sweet interaction between Afridi and the Indian fans took place on the sidewalk near the famous Times Square where he visited on Saturday with his friends and brother for some shopping and sightseeing.

The marquee game, which is expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far, will be held at the newly constructed 34,000-seater modular stadium at the Eisenhower Park on the outskirts of the city.

Team India are heading into the contest on the back of a comfortably victory against Ireland in their first Group A match while Pakistan suffered a humiliating Super Over defeat against co-hosts USA in their opening clash.

Humiliating defeat

Pakistan men’s cricket team on Thursday, stooped to a new low as the former champions succumbed to an upset five-run defeat against the USA after an enthralling match which was decided in the Super Over.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam entrusted senior pacer Mohammad Amir to bowl the Super Over. However, the left-arm pacer struggled to maintain his line and length and went on to concede 18 runs.

Amir bowled three wides in the over while poor fielding and overthrows saw the Green Shirts leaking away more runs.

Read more: T20 World Cup 2024: US stun Pakistan in super over thriller

Set to chase 19 in the one-over eliminator, Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman came out to bat for Pakistan while Saurabh Netravalkar was given the ball for the USA.

The right-handed batter played out a dot on the first delivery but hit Netravalkar for a four on the next delivery.

The boundary put the left-arm pacer under immense pressure as he bowled a wide on the next delivery. However, Netravalkar was soon to recollect himself and dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed on the next delivery.

Pakistan then needed 14 off the last three deliveries and Netravalkar displayed nerves of steel to defend the total for the USA and steered the associate nation to a historic victory.