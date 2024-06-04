Favouritism and nepotism exist in our industry: Shaheera Jalil Albasit

A few dramas old, rising actor Shaheera Jalil Albasit says ‘favouritism and nepotism’ exist in Pakistan’s drama industry and she has encountered it on a personal level.

“Favouritism, nepotism, everything exists in the industry. It is definitely there,” Albasit began to share in her recent interview with a digital media outlet.

When asked if she has any personal experiences with it, the ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ actor continued to admit, “I have, especially at the beginning of my career, when I used to go for auditions, I would feel that.”

“But obviously, you can’t put your finger on it. I can’t pinpoint a person and say ‘Oh, he has cheated on me’ because apparently whatever they are doing is by the books and according to the rules.”

“But one cannot deny the privilege of nepotism. It simply means you are facilitated with all the resources since childhood, even if you don’t want them. For example, a superstar that a regular person or a struggling actor sees on screen and fantasizes about, you have them as your uncles, or your family friends, coming over to your house parties. And it eventually eases a lot of hardships that an otherwise struggling actor has to face in this show business, so it does leave some regret or bitterness against those actors in your heart,” she explained.

“But I’ve also realized that this industry is very cut-throat and often hard work and effort of an individual take over their talent and all the other factors. So one must accustom oneself accordingly and if you have decided to join this industry, just be prepared to give your all to it to prove your mettle,” the actor concluded.

On the work front, Shaheera Jalil Albasit is currently being seen as Kiran in the trending drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, headlined by Iqra Aziz and Hamza Sohail.

Helmed by rising drama director Fajr Raza and written by Parisa Siddiqui, the title airs every Monday and Tuesday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

