Shakib punished for throwing ball towards Rizwan in PAK v BAN Test

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been fined 10 percent of his match fee after he threw the ball towards Pakistan’s wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan during the first Test.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Bangladesh all-rounder also received a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The incident occurred on the final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi when Shakib Al Hasan was bowling the 33rd over.

After Pakistan’s wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan took a moment to assess the fielding placement, Shakib threw the ball above his head in frustration.

His act left Rizwan and the on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough in disbelief who also reprimanded Shakib for his conduct.

Following the game, Shakib was penalised under Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct which addresses “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

It is to be noted that the ICC also penalised Pakistan and Bangladesh for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Tes.

“Pakistan have been fined 30 per cent of their match fee and penalised six ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points while Bangladesh have been fined 15 per cent of their match fee and penalised three WTC points for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Test in Rawalpindi,” ICC announced in a statement.

The final day of the first PAK v BAN Test saw the visitors’ spinners in domination before opening batters led them to a historic 10-wicket victory in the two-match series. This was Bangladesh’s first-ever victory in Test cricket against Pakistan.

Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam scored an unbeaten 15 and nine respectively while chasing a low 30-run target.

Earlier, Bangladesh spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan’s spin bowling bundled Pakistan for 146.

Mohammad Rizwan played a fighting 51-run knock to drag the team’s total from 108-6 to 142 before Mehidy Miraz sent him back.