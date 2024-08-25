Watch: Shakib loses cool, throws ball towards Rizwan in first PAK v BAN Test

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan lost his cool and threw the ball towards Mohammad Rizwan during the first Test in Rawalpindi.

The incident occurred on Day 5 of the first Test when Shakib became visibly agitated after Rizwan backed out early into his run-up.

The Bangladesh all-rounder threw the ball in anger on the full towards Rizwan at a height.

The Pakistani wicketkeeping batter escaped being hit after ducking in time as the ball landed in wicketkeeper Litton Das’s hands.

The on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough was visibly irked by Shakib Al Hasan’s action and reprimanded him. He continued to star at the Bangladeshi all-rounder when he walked back to his run-up.

Following Kettleborough’s warning, Shakib then appeared to apologise to Mohammad Rizwan.

Day 5 of the first PAK v BAN Test saw the visitors’ spinners in domination before opening batters led them to a historic 10-wicket victory in the two-match series. This was Bangladesh’s first-ever victory in Test cricket against Pakistan.

Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam scored an unbeaten 15 and nine respectively while chasing a low 30-run target.

Earlier, Bangladesh spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan’s spin bowling bundled Pakistan for 146.

Mohammad Rizwan played a fighting 51-run knock to drag the team’s total from 108-6 to 142 before Mehidy Miraz sent him back.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned with figures of 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan picked three wickets while Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud bagged one each.

Days earlier, Shakib was accused of murder in a case filed in Dhaka, according to local media reports.

Shakib Al Hasan, 37, was cleared by Bangladesh’s new interim government last week to face Pakistan in a two-match Test series.

Rafiqul Islam, the father of the deceased Rubel, filed the case with Adabor police station in Dhaka.

The case has named 156 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader along with Hasan as accused.