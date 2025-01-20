Shakti Kapoor recalls Mithun dragging him, shaving his head

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has revealed a surprising story about his introduction to actor Mithun Chakraborty at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

The two actors have appeared together in several movies such as ‘Gunda,’ ‘Guru,’ ‘Kranti Kshetra,’ ‘Baadal,’ ‘Pyaak Ka Karz’ and ‘Dalaal.’

However, Shakti Kapoor’s first meeting with Mithun Chakraborty left him ‘traumatised as the latter dragged him to a room and shaved off his head.

During an interview with an Indian media outlet, Kapoor recalled arriving at the FTII alongside actor-director Rakesh Roshan and his brother Rajesh Roshan.

“We reached the hostel, Rakesh Roshan was there to see me off. I saw that there was a guy standing at the gate, he was wearing a dhoti and had a rippling, muscular body. His dhoti had so many holes you could not even count. He was dusky. He saw Rakesh Roshan and touched his feet,” the Bollywood actor said.

“I had a beer in my hand and I asked him, ‘You wanna have some beer?’ He refused and said it is not allowed in the institute. He then introduced himself – he was Mithun Chakraborty,” he added.

As soon as Rakesh Roshan left, Chakraborty held Shakti Kapoor by his leg and dragged him to a room.

“He [Mithun Chakraborty] dragged me to a room, threw me on the floor and questioned ‘You asked a senior – you wanna have some beer? How dare you? Mithun then told his friends about me and then they joked about my hair – tere zulf jo hai, raat ka andhera, tu jo sir mudwae savera ho jae. Unhone kainchi nikali aur savera kar diya (They made fun of my hair and then cut it off with scissors),” Shakti Kapoor said.

The Bollywood actor’s ordeal did not end there and he was asked to swim on a cold night.

“I was looking like a monkey. I started crying, touched their feet. They took me to the swimming pool and told me to do 40 laps. I started crying and then they gave me a break,” Shakti Kapoor concluded.