Key constitutional position holder facilitated May 9 riots: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon said that the May 9 riots were part of a ‘larger conspiracy’ to create unrest and instability in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser, Sharjeel Memon alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is a mastermind behind the May 9 incidents, adding that one of the facilitators of the conspiracy was holding a key constitutional position.

“The May 9 riots were aimed at turning the people against their own institutions,” the provincial minister added.

Reacting to court martial proceedings against former DG ISI Faiz Hameed, Sharjeel Memon said that the arrest may be made in connection with the 9th May incident.

He was of the view that the recent arrests showed that the PTI leadership was ‘behind’ all the conspiracies.

“Besides the PTI leadership, there are some facilitators as well and perhaps a troika wanted to create instability,” he added.

Welcoming the recent arrests, Sharjeel Memon said, “It is welcoming that everyone is being exposed, and some more will be.”

The provincial minister also criticised former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, accusing him of still supporting the PTI.

Earlier, PTI incarcerated founder Imran Khan announced to offer a conditional apology for the May 9 riots, provided that the CCTV footage of the events is made public.

Speaking to media representatives at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said that the footage will help identify the culprits, who he said should be brought to justice.

“If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise,” he added.

The PTI founder said that his party is the ‘victim’ of the May 9 incidents, questioning as to why the evidence is being hidden.

“Hiding evidence is a crime,” Imran Khan said.

The PTI founder said that he was ‘kidnapped’ on the pretext of an arrest, demanding that an apology should be sought from him over his ‘abduction.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.