PM Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after attending UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan after attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

According to details, he travelled Pakistan via London after completing his USA stay for the UNGA session.

During his address at the UN, PM Shehbaz condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, stating that mere condemnation was insufficient and that the brutality must be stopped immediately.

On the other hand, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) set a new viewership record on the UN’s official YouTube channel.

According to data released by the United Nations Center for Public Opinion Research, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech was viewed more than United States President Joe Biden’s one.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech has been watched by over 141,000 people so far while 103,000 individuals viewed US President Joe Biden’s speech.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s speech garnered over 81,000 views while over 51,000 persons watched Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech at the UNGA.