Sheheryar Munawar, Ushna Shah begin filming for ‘Yeh Ishq’

Showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and A-list actor Ushna Shah began filming for their maiden project ‘Yeh Ishq’, by Qasim Ali Mureed.

Two of the most good-looking and acclaimed actors in Pakistan’s showbiz, Ushna Shah and Sheheryar Munawar are finally joining hands for the first time, in the drama serial titled ‘Yeh Ishq’.

The project went on the floors on Wednesday, confirmed director Qasim Ali Mureed in a new social media post, featuring the picture of the title’s clapperboard.

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble cast also features the latest showbiz sensation Shuja Asad and rising starlet Mahenur Haider in pivotal roles, along with veteran actors Shabbir Jan, Irsa Ghazal, Mehmood Aslam, Kinza Malik and Sohail Sameer.