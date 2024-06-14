Shilpa Shetty, husband accused in Gold Scheme fraud

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have been accused of fraud in a Gold scheme, initiated by their company Satyug Gold Private Limited in 2014.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, actor-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra have been accused of cheat by a bullion trader, Prithviraj Saremal Kothari.

According to Kothari’s complaint, the couple along with their associates initiated a scheme, named Satyug Gold, in 2014, under their company, Satyug Gold Private Limited, where they assured investors of gold delivery at a fixed rate, regardless of market fluctuations.

Reportedly, the scheme aimed at prospective investors to make full payment of gold at a discounted price while applying for it, to be given a fixed amount of gold on the maturity date.

Kothari has now alleged that he invested a substantial amount in the scheme, however, upon reaching the maturity date in April 2019, he did not receive the promised (5000 grams of 24-carat) gold, despite his upfront payment of INR90,38,600 and presenting his documents, consisting of a cover letter signed by Shilpa Shetty and an invoice issued by Satyug Gold Private Limited, as a support of his claims.

Following the complaint, the session court of Mumbai has ordered a probe against the celebrity couple, to investigate the allegations made by the gold dealer.

Moreover, the court stated that if the investigation proves the allegations, an FIR should be registered and necessary action must be taken against the ‘Indian Police Force’ actor and her husband, under the section of the Indian Penal Code.

Shetty and Kundra are yet to respond to the matter.

