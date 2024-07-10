‘Shrek 5’ gets a release date with original cast returning

DreamWorks Animation on Wednesday announced that “Shrek 5″ is officially in development with original stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz set to return.

Directed by Walt Dohrn, the movie will hit theaters on July 1, 2026, Deadline reported.

Gina Shay and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri will produce ‘Shrek 5’ while Brad Ableson will serve as co-director.

Last month, Eddie Murphy revealed that he had already begun voice recording for the film.

“We started doing [‘Shrek 5’] months ago,” Murphy said. “I did this. I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. ‘Shrek’ is coming out and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie.”

DreamWorks Animation’s first ‘Shrek’ movie, released in 2001, grossed $487 million worldwide. The franchise released a total of four movies between 2001 and 2010.

The original film also became the first Oscar winner in the animated feature category.

“Shrek 2” was an even bigger hit than the original movie with $928 million generated worldwide.

While “Shrek the Third” and “Shrek Forever After” earned less acclaim than the first two movies, they still managed to gross $813 million and $752 million worldwide.

While Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are set to return for their roles, Antonio Banderas’ return Boots is not yet confirmed to appear in ‘Shrek 5.’