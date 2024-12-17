No work underway on canals construction: Sindh CM

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured that no work is being carried out on the canals.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of the new C-ARTS unit in Sukkur, Murad Ali Shah urged all four provinces to work together for the betterment of the country, as per a statement by the CM House.

The Sindh CM said that he was unaware whether the PTI had called for civil disobedience or withdrawn it.

“I am focused on my work and paying attention to the issues at hand. All four provinces must work together for the betterment of the country. Think about the country’s progress first, not about sending someone to jail,” Murad Ali Shah remarked.

On the issue of water distribution, he maintained that the canal disputes are under review by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), saying that no work is currently being carried out on the canals.

Meanwhile, the Sindh CM announced plans to relocate the Anti-Encroachment Court from the Autism Centre to a more suitable location.

“If necessary, even the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner should vacate their offices to accommodate the court but the building where the courts are housed is for the Children with Autism,” he added.

Sindh challenges IRSA approved projects of six canals from Indus: CM

Addressing the disabled persons’ employment quota, the CM assured that if some people were hired improperly, they would be removed, and strict action would be taken.

Regarding law and order in the Katcha areas, the CM highlighted the success of ongoing operations, saying that several dacoits in the Katcha areas have been neutralised.

“I have directed that cleared areas be developed with roads, hospitals, and schools to benefit the local population,” he said.

Earlier in October, Sindh had challenged the misconceived decision of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) about canals in the CCI.

Responding to a question regarding the six new canals from the Indus River, the Sindh CM said that he had written a letter to the planning minister as well as Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and demanded the withdrawal of the decision.