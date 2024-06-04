Ban imposed on display of weapons

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday imposed an immediate ban on the display of weapons across the province for three months, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, private security guards could carry weapons only at the site of their duty, while display of weapons in vehicles during travel would be prohibited.

The ban would not be applicable on personnel of police and other law enforcement agencies during their duty hours. Whereas, guards of registered private security companies would only be allowed to carry weapons at the place of duty within the working hours.

However, they were prohibited from displaying weapons openly in vehicles during transportation. They could keep their weapons inside the vehicle.

The SHOs of police stations across the province have been authorised to register complaints under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code over violation of the ban.

The development comes as Karachi has witnessed a significant rise in street crime incidents in recent months with 71 people losing their lives at the hands of criminals in 2024 so far.

Earlier in June, another youngster lost his life after being shot by armed robbers in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7 area.

Itteqa Mooen Khan, a 27-year-old mechanical engineer, was on his way home from a nearby bakery, when he was shot and killed by armed robbers.

The suspects then fled with Itteqa’s motorcycle, mobile phone, and wallet. A case was registered under the provisions of robbery and murder at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s brother.