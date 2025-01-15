Did Sara Ali Khan give up on her phone?

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’, reportedly stopped using her phone during the filming of the project.

As per the sources close to the production, Sara Ali Khan, who plays the wife of T. Vijaya (Veer Pahariya) – an Indian soldier – in the forthcoming film ‘Sky Force’, gave up on her phone as well as any other activity that could divert her attention, in order to stay grounded for her scenes.

“Sara Ali Khan used to sit quietly on the set and focus on her script and delivery,” revealed an insider. “She consciously avoided distractions on set to remain emotionally grounded for key scenes. Her approach allowed her to fully inhabit the role of a soldier’s wife to be able to portray the dealing of hope and uncertainty perfectly together.”

“She would neither use her phone nor anything else that could divert her attention,” the person added.

Besides Khan and debutante actor Pahariya, the war thriller, co-directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur.

After being delayed from the previous release slate of last October, ‘Sky Force’ is now scheduled to hit theatres on January 24, ahead of Indian Republic Day.