Boost your phone’s battery performance with THESE easy hacks

Smartphones are essential in our daily lives, but many people don’t know how to properly take care of their smartphone batteries.

Knowing how phone batteries work and how to take care of them is important to help them last longer. Here are some common myths and useful tips for better battery care.

Smartphones have batteries called lithium-ion batteries. These batteries work by moving tiny particles called ions between two parts to create power. This process puts stress on the battery, which makes it wear out over time. However, charging the battery the wrong way can make it wear out faster and cause more damage.

Tips to improve smartphone battery life

Imagine your phone’s battery is like a sponge. If you keep charging it too much, it gets stressed and wears out faster. Studies show that batteries last longer if you don’t let them run out completely or stay at full charge for too long.

To make your battery last longer, follow the 20/80 rule: charge your phone when it gets to 20 percent and unplug it when it hits 80 percent. This reduces stress on the battery and helps it work better for a longer time.

Many people think charging your phone overnight damages the battery. However, most new phones, especially since iOS 13, have features that stop charging after 80% to prevent overcharging. Just make sure not to keep your phone under your pillow or near anything that could catch fire to avoid overheating.

Turning off features like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth can speed up charging a bit, but the difference is usually not very noticeable.

Using unbranded chargers can damage your phone’s battery. Always use certified chargers made for your specific phone to ensure safe and efficient charging.

By following these simple tips, you can keep your phone’s battery in top condition for longer.