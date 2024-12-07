VIDEO: Where does SRB tax collected from consumers in restaurants go?

Every weekend, you take your family to a restaurant for dinner or lunch and pay a large bill without considering the many taxes that are included. Customers in Karachi frequently do not care to verify the type of taxes that are imposed on them.

Restaurant owners are taking advantage of citizens’ ignorance, but consumers have the right to know where the ‘SRB’ tax collected from them goes.

In the name of Sindh Services Tax, the public is being looted in Karachi. Thousands of restaurants and cafes across the city are collecting service charges from citizens without depositing them into the government treasury.

A staggering amount of billions of rupees is collected annually by thousands of restaurants in Karachi in the name of Service Sales Tax. However, in a shocking revelation, it has been discovered that there is no mechanism in place to check whether this tax is being deposited into the government treasury or not.

According to sources, the Sindh Revenue Board has implemented the SRB tax which is being collected by the restaurants from consumers. However, the lack of transparency and accountability in the tax collection process has raised serious concerns.

The Sindh government has been urged to take immediate action to ensure that the tax collected from citizens is deposited into the government treasury and utilized for public welfare projects.

The Sindh Revenue Board has taken action against several branded and well-known restaurants for tax evasion, but no comprehensive policy has been formulated to bring these restaurants to justice.

The Sindh Revenue Board needs to take strict measures to ensure transparency in the collection of this tax from citizens.