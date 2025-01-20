Steve Smith cleared to join Australia squad after injury scare

Star batter Steve Smith has been cleared to join the Australian Test squad ahead of the Sri Lanka series followed by the Champions Trophy 2025.

Smith, who was named stand-in captain for the Sri Lanka Test series in the absence of Pat Cummins, suffered an injury to his right elbow as he was throwing a ball during a Big Bash League game on January 17.

Concerns were raised about the star Australian batter’s availability for the upcoming Test series and the Champions Trophy 2025, set to be played in the February-March window this year.

However, Cricket Australia has cleared the right-handed batter to join the squad as he passed his fitness test.

“Steve Smith has undergone a specialist medical review today following his right elbow injury sustained during the Big Bash League. He has been cleared to rejoin the Test squad and travel to Dubai,” Cricket Australia said in a statement on Monday.

“Smith is expected to return to batting later in the week to begin his preparation for the first Test against Sri Lanka,” it added.

It is worth noting here that Australia’s ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins suffered an ankle injury during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While he has been named captain of Australia for the Champions Trophy 2025, the pacer is kept under observation as he recovers from his injury.

Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka is the final series of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle as they have already secured a place in the WTC final against South Africa, set to be played in June.

Before the final, Australia will play in the Champions Trophy 2025, set to kick off on 19 February with Pakistan, the host and defending champions, taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.