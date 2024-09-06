‘Stree 2’ actor Abhishek Banerjee calls director Amar Kaushik a ‘bully’

“Stree 2” actor Abhishek Banerjee has made a surprising revelation about the attitude of director Amar Kaushik during the shooting of the movie.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Banerjee, who co-starred alongside Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in the movie, said the director can insult actors badly about their acting.

“Amar bhai (brother) is a bully from Kanpur, no matter how much he pretends to be this distinguished gentleman,” Abhishek Banerjee said of Kaushik.

“He has that Kanpuriya vibe in him. He can insult you very badly about your humour, acting. He could be like ‘what are you doing? Where did you learn this from?’ So, you’re always on your toes. And, Pankaj ji, I don’t think he needs to do anything. He’s somebody who can make thin air funny. Sometimes I’m just laughing by looking at the things he does,” the Bollywood actor added.

Banerjee also opened up on the strong bond the cast of ‘Stree 2’ shared during the filming of the movie.

According to him, he and his co-actors used to laugh at each other if they thought that the other actor improvised badly and it was not funny.

“If there’s any other set, one will think twice before insulting their co-actor, but when you’re working on a film like Stree 2, things can get really ruthless,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Stree 2’ sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel.

Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.

‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres last month, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with “Khel Khel Mein” and “Vedaa.”