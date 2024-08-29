‘Stree 2′ actor breaks silence on ’embarrassing’ similarities with ‘Stranger Things’ poster

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, aka Jana of ‘Stree 2’, reacted to the ’embarrassing’ similarities between the sequel’s poster and that of Netflix’s hit fantasy series ‘Stranger Things’.

The promotional poster of the latest Bollywood blockbuster ‘Stree 2’, bears striking similarities with the Netflix original ‘Stranger Things’, which was noticed and pointed out by several movie fanatics upon its release last month, with many dubbing the move as ’embarrassing’.

Reacting to the matter, Banerjee said in a new interview, “Pata nahi, I have no idea. Yeh marketing aur poster woh log kis tarah se sochte hain humein kya pata (Who knows what happened. I have no idea how the marketing team involved with poster design came up with these ideas).”

“Hum toh actor hain. Hamara toh kaam hai poster pe aana, banana thodi hai (As an actor my job is to appear on those posters, not to make them),” he added.

‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres earlier this month, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’.

The title is inching closer to the INR600 crore mark in worldwide ticket sales.

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.