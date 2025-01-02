‘Stree 3’, ‘Munjya’ sequel get major update

Maddock Films has dropped a major update on ‘Stree 3,’ starring Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and a sequel to ‘Munjya.’

The production house released its upcoming slate, including ‘Stree 3,’ ‘Thama,’ ‘Shakti Shalini,’ ‘Bhediya 2’ and ‘Maha Munjya’ among others.

As per Maddock Films, ‘Stree 3’ will hit theatres on August 13, 2027, while ‘Maha Munjya’ will be released on December 24, 2027.

This year’s scheduled releases include ‘Thama,’ set for a release on Diwali, followed by ‘Shakti Shalini’ on December 31.

Fans will get to watch ‘Bhediya 2’ on August 14, 2026, and ‘Chamunda’ on December 4, 2026.

Read more: Shraddha Kapoor drops hint about ‘Stree 3’

‘Stree 3’ will arrive in theatres on August 13, 2027, followed by ‘Maha Munjya’ on December 24, 2027.

Maddock Films’ cinematic universe will culminate in 2028 with ‘Pehla Mahayudh’ on August 11 and ‘Doossra Mahayudh’ on October 18.

Announcing the lineup, Maddock Films chief Dinesh Vijan said the production house always crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences.

“This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful. Also, with a passionate and devoted fanbase, we’re now setting the stage for something even bigger: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can’t wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond – and we are just getting started,” he added.

Maddock Films gained prominence with 2018’s ‘Stree,’ starring Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The production house later expanded the horror-comedy universe with another hit ‘Munjya.’

Earlier, ‘Stree 2’ director Amar Kaushik opened up on the future of the ‘Stree’ franchise.

“I think it (Stree 2) was made in six years from the first (film). However, Stree 3 won’t take six years; it will take at least three years,” he said.