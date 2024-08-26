Traders ‘divided’ on talks with FBR over Tajir Dost Scheme

KARACHI: Trade leaders in Karachi are currently ‘divided’ on whether to attend the crucial meeting with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Rashid Langrial, aimed at discussing key issues ahead of the nationwide shutter-down strike planned for August 28, which was announced in opposition to the Tajir Dost Scheme, ARY News reported.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Langrial has invited top business leaders from across the country for a meeting to discuss the Tajir Dost Scheme (Trader-Friendly Scheme), which has been a point of contention among traders.

Six business leaders from various organizations in Karachi have been called for the meeting, but some, including Rizwan Irfan and Atiq Mir, have decided not to attend.

However, Sharjil Goplani will be attending the meeting in Islamabad prior to the traders’ strike. Meanwhile, trader leaders Mansoor Jack and Sheikh Habib have also excused themselves, but may join online. The meeting is crucial as traders are adamant that the scheme should either be scrapped or replaced with a fixed tax scheme. Atiq Mir has suggested introducing a fixed tax scheme instead of the current Tajir Dost Scheme.

The meeting takes on added significance in the context of the nationwide shutter-down strike called for August 28. The FBR authorities and business leaders are considering the meeting as a crucial step to resolve the issue.

Naeem Mir, Chief Coordinator of the Tajir Dost Scheme of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), confirmed that the FBR has contacted trader representatives to discuss their concerns.

Naeem Mir stated that, following the Chairman’s directives, the Member Operations contacted trader leaders via telephone. The traders have been invited to FBR Islamabad on August 27 at 3 PM to consult on the amendments to the Trader-Friendly Scheme’s SRO. He expressed optimism that the trader leaders would respond positively to this invitation.

The Chief Coordinator of the Trader-Friendly Scheme, Naeem Mir, emphasised that the country cannot afford strikes and protests. He reiterated the commitment to resolving all issues collaboratively and assured that all legitimate demands of the traders would be met.