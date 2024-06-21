WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne takes brilliant one-handed catch in T20 Blast

Marnus Labuschagne, known for his agility in the cricket field, pulled of one of the stunning catches during their game at the ongoing T20 Blast 2024.

The game between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire took an interesting turn when Gloucestershire’s Ben Charlesworth was removed in the 10th over leaving his team at 45 for four while chasing a target of 141 in 20 overs.

However, it was the catch that attracted all the attention of fans.

Charlesworth went after Glamorgan legspinner Mason Crane on the very first ball of the 10th over and attempted a lofted drive.

Marnus Labuschagne, fielding at long-on, sprinted to his right, took a full-length dive and grabbed the ball with his right hand inches above the ground.

The viral video of the catch showed Labuschagne stunned by his own brilliance as he sprinted towards his teammates in disbelief.

However, Labuschagne’s brilliant fielding display went in vain as the Gloucestershire won the game after Josh Shaw hit a six off the last ball, handing his team two-wicket victory.

The ongoing T20 Blast is proving to be filled with sensational and exciting movements that have grabbed the attention of the cricket fans.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood was at the center of the strange incident that saw him remain not-out despite getting run-out on the same delivery.

Masood, who is the captain of Yorkshire, played a swashbuckling innings of 61 runs from 41 deliveries to help his side post 173/8 while batting first.

The incident occurred when Masood was batting on 58, facing Lancashire’s Jack Blatherwick in the 15th over.

Shan Masood hit the stumps while trying to hit the ball on the backfoot and wandered outside the crease thinking he was out. The Lancashire players also dislodged the bails at the other end of the pitch, inflicting a run-out.

However, on-field umpires James Middlebrook and Graham Lloyd ruled him not out under Law 31.7, which addresses a “batter leaving the wicket under a misapprehension”.