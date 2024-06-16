T20 World Cup 2024: Jonny Bairstow responds to critics after crucial knock

England’s wicketkeeping-batter Jonny Bairstow hit back at his critics after playing a crucial knock against Namibia in their game in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Bairstow smashed 31 off 18 balls to help his team post a fighting total of 122 in 10 overs against Namibia in the rain-affected game.

After the game, the right-handed batter responded to the criticism he had been receiving following his inclusion in England’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

According to Bairstow, he considers the criticism as part and parcel of the game. “It’s not the first time that people have had a go at me, is it? So yeah, you take it on the chin, and you crack on.”

“But look, at the end of the day, there’s a reason why I’ve played for so long, and there’s a reason why I’m in the team. So maybe sometimes the opinions and the views that come through certain people’s eyes are incorrect and maybe need to look at themselves,” he said.

Read more: Imad Wasim takes responsibility for Pakistan’s loss to India

Jonny Bairstow went on to add that he wants to continue playing in all three international formats for his country.

“I’d like to be keeping wicket and batting in the Tests. That’s exactly what I’ve wanted to do. I haven’t spent much time thinking about it. The games have been coming thick and fast. I think I’ve had about five nights at home since January 11th, when we left,” he said.

A day earlier, the game between England and Namibia faced a three-hour delay and a target of 11 overs each was set which was later reduced to 10 after another rain interruption.

England, needing a win to keep their hopes alive to reach Super 8, posted a total of 122 for five with Namibia’s target adjusted by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to 126 to win.

In reply, Namibia were restricted to 84 for three in their 10 overs as England won the game by 41 runs.