WATCH: Jos Buttler takes a stunning catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock

England captain Jos Buttler took a brilliant catch behind the wickets to dismiss South African opening batter Quinton de Kock during their Super 8 game at the T20 World Cup 2024.

After putting South Africa to bat first, England bowlers were at the receiving end as South Africa’s opening pair added 86 runs in 9.4 overs before Reeza Hendricks was dismissed for 19 off 25 deliveries.

His batting partner Quinton de Kock launched an attack on the England bowlers from the start of the inning and smashed 65 off 38 deliveries.

de Kock was looking dangerous throughout his inning as he continued to attack the England spinners and pacers alike.

His fiery inning came to end when he was caught behind the wicket in 12th over of their inning, courtesy of England captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler who took a brilliant catch.

England pacer Jofra Archer bowled a slower delivery enticing de Kock to go for a big shot.

However, the variation deceived the left-handed batter as the ball took a thick top edge of his bat and went behind the wicket almost near the first slip.

Jos Buttler then took a full-dive to his left and grabbed the ball mid-air putting an end to Quinton de Kock’s inning that powered South Africa to 92 in 11.4 overs.