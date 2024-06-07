T20 World Cup 2024: Basit Ali urges for new faces in Pakistan team

Pakistan began their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a disappointing start as they were beaten by the United States (US) a day earlier in Dallas.

The Men in Green seemed clueless in all departments as the co-host of the tournament defeated them in the super over.

Fans began criticising the team’s performance as some blamed the batting order for the crushing defeat while others pointed out flaws in the captaincy of Babar Azam.

Former cricketer Basit Ali called for a change in the management which according to him broke the temperament of the team by first appointing Shaheen Afridi as captain and then removed him from the post just before the T20 World Cup 2024.

During an ARY News show, the former cricketer was asked about who should be dropped from the team after the tournament.

Responding to the question, Basit Ali said that those who changed the captain before the World Cup should be removed.

“They broke the tempo and now we are not on the same page. First, they should be removed and then new faces should be included in the team,” he added.

Former wicket-keeping batter Kamran Akmal said that players should be dropped from the team on the base of performance.

“We have seen in the last five years that it has not been done. Our cricket can improve if we introduce a check-and-balance system in the team,” he added.

Akmal went on to add that domestic cricket should be prioritised instead of including players in the national team on the basis of performance in the Pakistan Super League.