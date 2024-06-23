T20 World Cup 2024: Celebrations ring in after Afghanistan’s historic win against Australia

Thunderous celebrations rang in after Afghanistan’s historic victory against Australia in T20 World Cup 2024 match on Saturday.

It was Afghanistan first-ever victory against Australia in international cricket.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran shared an opening stand of 118 before Gulbadin Naib took over to drive Afghanistan to a 21-run win over Australia in St Vincent and keep alive their hopes of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals.

Naib claimed 4-20 and Naveen-ul-Haq bagged 3-20, but it was the third century partnership of the tournament from Gurbaz and Zadran that laid the foundation for a win that also kept Bangladesh alive.

Afghanistan players and support staff were ecstatic after the final wicket of Australia fell in 20th over of the game.

They celebrated jubilantly with each other on the field and in the dressing room.