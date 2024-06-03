T20 World Cup 2024: THIS cricketer can play for two countries

Canadian batter Nicholas Kirton grabbed attention after hitting a fifty against United States (US) in their opening match at the T20 World Cup 2024.

After asked to bat first in the opening game of the tournament, Canada managed to end with 194 for five in 20 overs on the back of Navneet Dhaliwal’s 61 and Kirton’s 51.

The US chased down the target in 17.5 overs with ease on the back of a fiery inning by Aaron Jones who was unbeaten on 94 along with Andries Gous’ 65.

However, Kirton became the centre of attention as cricket experts lauded his technic and batting style.

Now, new interesting facts have been revealed that makes Nicholas Kirton eligible to play both for Canada and West Indies.

According to a cricket website, the Canadian batter was born in West Indies which makes him eligible for selection in West Indies team at the international level.

He is also eligible to play for Canada as his mother was born in the country which he is currently representing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

While the young talent represents Canada at the international level, he regularly plays domestic cricket in West Indies and has played for the U-19 West Indies team.

Before his T20I debut for Canada in 2019, Nicholas Kirton joined West Indies’ Barbados national team and regularly plays for the team in the domestic circuit.

The batter then went on to make his ODI debut for Canada in 2023 against Jersey and has since became a vital part of the team.